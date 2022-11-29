Burley Family History Center open six days a week

BURLEY — The Burley Family History Center, 224 E. 14th St., is open six days a week and offers free digitizing of your family photos, VHS tapes, slides, 8mm films, negatives, and audio cassette tapes.

Come in and let us help you preserve your family legacy. We also have an audio recording room and you can bring a family or friend in to record their memories in person. Our Discovery Center offers a wonderful activity for families and individuals of all ages. Our consultants are here to assist you with whatever your needs are.

Hours are from from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

The center is available by appointment on Wednesday evenings for youth groups.

For more information call 208-878-7296. The center is closed on holidays and everyone is welcome.