Burley Family History Center expands hours

BURLEY — The Burley Family History Center will be open more hours this fall.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The center will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
No appointments are needed.
The Discovery Center is open and offers a wonderful activity for families and individuals of all ages.
Check out our Facebook page for times and dates of offered classes.
For more information call 208-878-7286 or visit the center at 224 E. 14t St.
The center is closed on all holidays. Everyone is welcome.