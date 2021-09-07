Burley Family History Center expands hours

BURLEY — The Burley Family History Center will be open more hours this fall.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The center will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

No appointments are needed.

The Discovery Center is open and offers a wonderful activity for families and individuals of all ages.

Check out our Facebook page for times and dates of offered classes.

For more information call 208-878-7286 or visit the center at 224 E. 14t St.

The center is closed on all holidays. Everyone is welcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0