The city of Burley will hold a cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20.

We need your help so please get involved. Volunteers will pick up trash, pull weeds and other spring prep work.

Lunch will be provided by Stokes and Nu-Vu Glass at noon at the Burley Gold Course Marina.

For more info or to volunteer call Nikki Stokes at 208-312-3090. Also a big thank you to all the youth, church, school groups and city volunteers that helped last year.