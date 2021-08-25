Burley Bobcats

Head Coach: Dylan Corless, 3 years

Number of expected players on the team:

35

Number of returning players from last season:

14

How is the team different from last year?

Very tight, close-knit group

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Consistency on offense over explosiveness

Converting on third downs

Limiting other teams “Big” Plays

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We have a very talented Junior class coming up to fill in where last years seniors left off. Team chemistry will play a huge role in the season’s success.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Prestyn Ramos, RB/LB

Treven Fenstermaker, Slot WR/Nickel Corner