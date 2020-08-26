 Skip to main content
Burley Bobcats
Burley Bobcats

Jerome vs Burley football

Jerome quarterback Dalan Thompson tries to outrun Burley defensive back McCray Mort on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Jerome High School in Jerome.

Head coach: Dylan Corless, 2nd year

Record: 3-6

Playoffs: none

Burley looks to continue last year’s strong defensive effort with a senior-laden group on that side of the ball. Linebacker Jake Bracken, cornerbacks McCray Mort and Damien Castillo, and end Judson Mathis are slated to lead what should be a tough Bobcat defense.

“I would like to see these four lead by example and help the rest of the team understand what working together means,” said Burley head coach Dylan Corless.

On offense, Corless’ Bobcats are a young group that will be led by two senior receivers in Mort and Slater Watterson. Junior Preston Ramos also returns at running back. Taking the quarterback reigns from the graduated Ethan Gibbons will be junior Treven Fenstermaker, who is anxious to get on the field after breaking his collarbone during the first JV game of the season last year.

“He has some JV experience,” Corless said. “But he has had a really good summer camp and is ready to go.”

With more than 50 kids participating in summer workouts, Burley feels good about its prospects both this season and in the future.

“We’ve had a really good turnout,” Corless said.

Burley travels to Mountain Home to begin its year. The game is slated for Friday, Aug. 28.

