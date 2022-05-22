Bundy and Rodriguez look after Bundy and Rodriguez

Gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy and his sidekick, Diego Rodriguez, are not just insurrectionists.

They’re professional insurrectionists.

They profit from it.

That’s the takeaway from the lawsuit St. Luke’s Health System filed recently against the pair as well as their various enterprises.

The health care network contends Bundy and Rodriguez issued a torrent of slanderous claims against the hospital and its staff and unleashed a mob — both online and on St. Luke’s property — overwhelming the institution and resulting in a lockdown last March. Bundy wound up with yet another trespassing citation in the process.

It’s not a new tactic. Bundy has employed it against police officers, state government, local health districts and even high school football games.

Provoking the latest incident was a state Child Protection Services intervention on behalf of Rodriguez’s grandchild. Child welfare officials were alarmed by the infant’s weight loss and were unable to get the parents to cooperate. Brought to St. Luke’s, the child was treated and then returned to his parents.

St. Luke’s is a large Idaho institution with the means to hold Bundy and Rodriguez legally accountable for what it called a “knowingly dishonest and baseless smear campaign” that was designed to elevate the duo’s public profile and raise money for Bundy’s campaign and a charity Rodriguez established for his family.

But what about the little people who trusted what they were hearing from Bundy and Rodriguez — and answered their call for donations? Who’s looking out for them?

Case in point: A “GiveSendGo” site to raise money for the family. With a goal of $150,000, it has collected $115,057 from 1,353 individuals — the largest in amounts of $1,000; the smallest in $5 increments and the average around $85. Some of those parroted claims they heard from Bundy and company:

l “Medical kidnapping is real and not rare. Hoping this shines some light on it.”

l “This is so horrific. May God use this case to bring down this evil group of bandits.”

l “This is pure evil brought about by these unlawful COVID emergency mandates. This starts with (Gov. Brad) Little and the imbeciles under him that buckled. (Law enforcement officers, emergency medical services) and medical involved should be ashamed. CPS is a corrupted entity of cowards. God help us if we don’t stand up now.”

But where would these people get the idea that the child and his parents need $150,000?

Certainly not for the child’s health needs.

About a week before the standoff occurred, the child was being treated at St. Luke’s. Even then, hospital officials told the parents they would not incur any significant bills. Nothing changed during the child’s second hospitalization.

“The infant’s parents were made aware that significant costs were being covered by government assistance,” the hospital’s lawyers noted. “A patient care coordinator ... screened the family for Medicaid and advised the infant’s mother that, given their reported family income, the infant qualified for Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) under Medicaid. ...

“St. Luke’s currently estimates that Medicaid will cover the infant’s medical bills for both ER visits and admissions. Despite absence of insurance, the infant’s family is unlikely to have any outstanding balance due to St. Luke’s.”

So if money is being raised for bills that are not due, where is it being spent?

Keep that question in mind as you consider how Bundy and Rodriguez handle campaign contributions.

For three months, Bundy hasn’t had much to do. In mid-February, he dropped out of the GOP gubernatorial primary, choosing to run as an independent in the fall.

Yet, campaign finance reports show Bundy has raised about $405,000. Much of that went into his own pockets.

As of April 30, the campaign was $103,199 in debt.

As James Dawson of Boise Public Radio disclosed in late March, Bundy has been transferring $1,500 each month from his campaign to a Wyoming-based company — Abish-Husbondi Inc. — in which he is listed as the president and sole officer.

Some of it also went to Rodriguez.

As of late last year, Rodriguez and his family members made the maximum contribution allowed by law — $30,000 in total — to Bundy’s campaign. But it was an in-kind, not cash, contribution — described as services delivered in the preparation and production of advertising.

Then Bundy’s campaign turned around and paid Power Marketing Consultants — of which Rodriguez is founder and president while his wife and five children are listed as staff members — $29,472 last year for advertising.

All of which makes them sound less like fiery populists and more like your garden variety capitalists who have found a business model — agitate Idaho’s alienated and disfranchised to the point they hand over cash many of them cannot afford to lose.

Why would anybody trust these two ever again? — M.T.

