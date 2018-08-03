Student population explodes in Kimberly
Student enrollment in Kimberly School District has increased almost 15 percent in the past five years. That’s the most extreme growth of any district in the Magic Valley, but it’s hardly an outlier. As the valley’s population continues to boom, enrollment numbers are increasing in droves.

Twin Falls School District has experienced an 11 percent increase over the same span. Enrollment in Cassia County School District has increased more than 10 percent, and Jerome School District is just under 4 percent.

But school districts have few options to alleviate overcrowding. They can add portable classrooms and cram in more kids, but pursuing bonds to build new schools is the only real long-term solution.

And in districts like Kimberly, where several new schools are needed at the same time, school officials are put in a difficult position. Do they ask taxpayers for a giant sum of money all at once, or do they come back year after year asking for more money?

