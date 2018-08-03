Student enrollment in Kimberly School District has increased almost 15 percent in the past five years. That’s the most extreme growth of any district in the Magic Valley, but it’s hardly an outlier. As the valley’s population continues to boom, enrollment numbers are increasing in droves.
Twin Falls School District has experienced an 11 percent increase over the same span. Enrollment in Cassia County School District has increased more than 10 percent, and Jerome School District is just under 4 percent.
But school districts have few options to alleviate overcrowding. They can add portable classrooms and cram in more kids, but pursuing bonds to build new schools is the only real long-term solution.
And in districts like Kimberly, where several new schools are needed at the same time, school officials are put in a difficult position. Do they ask taxpayers for a giant sum of money all at once, or do they come back year after year asking for more money?
See the story on E1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.