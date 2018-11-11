BUHL — The Buhl High School Drama Department will present its annual dinner theatre production of “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estates Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of ‘A Christmas Carol’” on Dec. 14-15.
The production will be at the Buhl Moose Lodge. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, and may be purchased from any cast member or by contacting Mr. B at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org or 208-490-1992.
This is the annual Buhl High School Drama Department fundraiser.
