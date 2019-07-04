BUHL SAGEBRUSH DAYS FUN RUN/WALK RESULTS
MEN
5K run
Overall: 1. William Valense, 16:25; 2. Daniel Butler, 16:32; 3. Rykor Holtzon, 17.14; Age 1-9 winner: Briggs Galloway, 28:14; 10-20: Aaron Seitz, 18:42; 21-29: Kyle Loveless, 20:02; 30-39: Matthew Jacobsen, 22:03; 40-49: Eric Lott, 23:46; 50-59: Louis Filas, 24:05; 60-69: Lewis Clark, 27:05.
5K walk
Overall: 1. Robert Pearson, 41:03; 2. Mike Sato, 41.49; 3. Terry Gartner, 42:40; Age 10-20: Griffin Durtschi, 1:02.59; 30-39: Zach Abels, 45:31; 40-49: Kent Kern, 55.32; 50-59: Reese Marshal, 42:48; 60-69: Kenny Moon, 45:54; 70-99: Kent Taylor, 43:35.
10K run
Overall: 1. Trajon Holtzon, 38.31; 2. Brad Somerset, 44:46; 3. Michael Nicholson, 45:16; Age 10-20: Jackson Couinskey, 56.07; 30-39: Devon Jenks, 49.19; 40-49: Josh Busman, 50.05; 50-59: Dan Thom, 1:05.10; 60-69: Jeff Hopkins, 51.48; 70-99: Bill Breen, 1:01.30.
WOMEN
5K run
Overall: 1. Mary Sullivan, 19.13; 2. Mary Kate Marshall, 20.16; 3. Kami Grandean, 22:20. Age 1-9: Leslie Cummings, 28.50; 10-20: Liz Edler, 24.39; 21-29: Emile Jardine, 25.42; 30-39: Deanne Galloway, 22.38; 40-49: Jennifer Haltzman, 25.08; 50-59: Madia King, 30:33; 60-69: Janice Carter, 30:34.
5K walk
Overall: 1. Jayme Lynn Andersen, 41.17; 2. Jordyn Kearn, 41.45; 3. Jana Sato, 41.50; Age 1-9: Zen Peters, 57.30; 10-20: Kadance Alexander, 44.44; 21-29: Rachel Puschel, 47.18; 30-39: Gina Abels, 45.30; 40-49: Gwen Moultan, 42.53; 50-59: Kathleen Dobbs, 45.32; 60-69: Joyce Jaskullsky, 46.09; 70-99: Marily Butler, 1:05.51.
10K run
Overall: 1. Serrah West, 43.18; 2. Marcella Guffeu, 45.26; 3. Abril Guzman, 57.28; Age 10-20: Chamieni Jacobsen, 57.25; 21-29: Arial Kestler, 57.08; 30-39: Lacely Smith, 55.21; 40-49: Joy Barsotti, 1:01.29; 50-59: Lisa Douglas, 1:00.38; 60-69: Jill McCaslin, 1:01.37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.