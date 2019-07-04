BUHL SAGEBRUSH DAYS FUN RUN/WALK RESULTS

MEN

5K run

Overall: 1. William Valense, 16:25; 2. Daniel Butler, 16:32; 3. Rykor Holtzon, 17.14; Age 1-9 winner: Briggs Galloway, 28:14; 10-20: Aaron Seitz, 18:42; 21-29: Kyle Loveless, 20:02; 30-39: Matthew Jacobsen, 22:03; 40-49: Eric Lott, 23:46; 50-59: Louis Filas, 24:05; 60-69: Lewis Clark, 27:05.

5K walk

Overall: 1. Robert Pearson, 41:03; 2. Mike Sato, 41.49; 3. Terry Gartner, 42:40; Age 10-20: Griffin Durtschi, 1:02.59; 30-39: Zach Abels, 45:31; 40-49: Kent Kern, 55.32; 50-59: Reese Marshal, 42:48; 60-69: Kenny Moon, 45:54; 70-99: Kent Taylor, 43:35.

10K run

Overall: 1. Trajon Holtzon, 38.31; 2. Brad Somerset, 44:46; 3. Michael Nicholson, 45:16; Age 10-20: Jackson Couinskey, 56.07; 30-39: Devon Jenks, 49.19; 40-49: Josh Busman, 50.05; 50-59: Dan Thom, 1:05.10; 60-69: Jeff Hopkins, 51.48; 70-99: Bill Breen, 1:01.30.

WOMEN

5K run

Overall: 1. Mary Sullivan, 19.13; 2. Mary Kate Marshall, 20.16; 3. Kami Grandean, 22:20. Age 1-9: Leslie Cummings, 28.50; 10-20: Liz Edler, 24.39; 21-29: Emile Jardine, 25.42; 30-39: Deanne Galloway, 22.38; 40-49: Jennifer Haltzman, 25.08; 50-59: Madia King, 30:33; 60-69: Janice Carter, 30:34.

5K walk

Overall: 1. Jayme Lynn Andersen, 41.17; 2. Jordyn Kearn, 41.45; 3. Jana Sato, 41.50; Age 1-9: Zen Peters, 57.30; 10-20: Kadance Alexander, 44.44; 21-29: Rachel Puschel, 47.18; 30-39: Gina Abels, 45.30; 40-49: Gwen Moultan, 42.53; 50-59: Kathleen Dobbs, 45.32; 60-69: Joyce Jaskullsky, 46.09; 70-99: Marily Butler, 1:05.51.

10K run

Overall: 1. Serrah West, 43.18; 2. Marcella Guffeu, 45.26; 3. Abril Guzman, 57.28; Age 10-20: Chamieni Jacobsen, 57.25; 21-29: Arial Kestler, 57.08; 30-39: Lacely Smith, 55.21; 40-49: Joy Barsotti, 1:01.29; 50-59: Lisa Douglas, 1:00.38; 60-69: Jill McCaslin, 1:01.37.

