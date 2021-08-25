Buhl Indians

Buhl's Alan Jaramillo rushes the ball against Wendell's Matthew Dahl during their game Friday night at Wendell High School.
Clockwise from front, Buhl defensive backs Justin Lajoie, Jabe Bennett and linebacker Joe Armitage jump on the back of Declo running back Brogan Matthews on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Buhl High School in Buhl.
Buhl running back Jose Rivera runs the ball down the field Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Buhl High School in Buhl.
Buhl running back Jose Rivera runs through a tackle by Declo defensive lineman Braden Darrington on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Buhl High School in Buhl.
Buhl's Eli Azevedo celebrates a touchdown with his teammates against Wendell on Friday night, Oct. 9, 2020, at Wendell High School.
Buhl's Alan Jaramillo runs the ball against Wendell during their game Friday night, Oct. 9, 2020, at Wendell High School.
Buhl's Alan Jaramillo scores against Wendell during their game Friday night, Oct. 9, 2020, at Wendell High School.
Buhl's Jose Rivera opens up a hole against Wendell for Alan Jaramillo to run through during their game Friday night, Oct. 9, 2020, at Wendell High School.
Buhl's Alan Jaramillo runs the ball against Wendell during their game Friday night, Oct. 9, 2020, at Wendell High School.
Buhl's Caden Ray has the ball hiked to him against Wendell during their game Friday night, Oct. 9, 2020, at Wendell High School.
Head Coach: Allyn Reynolds, 1st year
Number of expected players on the team?
Number of returning players from last season?
27 in the entire program.
How is the team different from last year?
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Tackling, Pad level, playing hard for 4 quarters, stop guys from doing their own thing
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We have solid seniors this year.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Caden Ray, Jose Rangel, Justin Lajoie, Kaden Hunsaker
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Getting our players to believe in a new system, change the culture, and teach our guys how to compete.