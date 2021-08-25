Buhl Indians

Head Coach: Allyn Reynolds, 1st year

Record: 1-7

Playoffs: None

Number of expected players on the team?

40 to 50

Number of returning players from last season?

27 in the entire program.

How is the team different from last year?

Was not here to compare

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Tackling, Pad level, playing hard for 4 quarters, stop guys from doing their own thing

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We have solid seniors this year.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Caden Ray, Jose Rangel, Justin Lajoie, Kaden Hunsaker

What will be your greatest challenge this season?