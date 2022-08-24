Buhl Indians

Head Coach: Allyn Reynolds, 2nd year

Record: 3-5

Number of expected players on the team?

50 to 55

Number of returning players on the team?

32

How is this team different from last year?

This team has a little more trust and buy in to the new system.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Being more consistent and playing with more confidence.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

Not a great deal of adjustment. We are going to miss last year’s seniors leadership and grit.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Jayce Bower, Jose Rangel, Kaden Hunsaker, Eligh Winn, and Gage Babington.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Keeping our players excited about changing the culture. Last year it was all new and different and now it is becoming the grind. Convincing our players that it won’t be new and different and that teams will not overlook us as some did last year.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

We have more buy in this year which is a strength. We are not very deep in both the offensive and defensive line.