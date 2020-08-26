× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Seth Blick, 5th year

Record: 2-6

Playoffs: none

With a combination of experienced seniors and an athletic, game-ready junior class, the Buhl Indians and head coach Seth Blick enter the 2020 season with the pieces to have a successful year.

“We have a good core group of seniors and we are pushing that class to be their best,” Blick said. “We also have some kids who had a lot of success at the JV level and we are excited to have them playing varsity this season.”

The Indians should have an explosive offense behind senior quarterback Drexler Jaynes, a versatile athlete who will also play some running back. Senior receivers Jose Rivera and Eli Azavedo are back, as is senior offensive lineman Kaden Homan. Junior receiver and part-time quarterback Kaden Ray will contribute as well.

“Our strength this year is we have kids in each one of our skill positions who are a threat to score at any time,” Blick said.

Buhl has many athletes who will play on both sides of the ball. Jaynes will make the transition from cornerback to safety, while Homan will line up as a defensive lineman, and Rivera and Azavedo at outside linebacker.