Buffy VanSickle
Buffy VanSickle

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: My brother was in a horrible car accident when I was 10. He was in and out of hospitals and skilled nursing facilities for years. I saw firsthand how a good nurse can change a patient’s life for the better. I was 10 when I decided I wanted to be this kind of nurse.

Q: Tell us about your education and experience.

A: I got my Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 2002 at the College of Southern Idaho, and then furthered my education and graduated in Registered Nursing in 2006, also from CSI. I have worked in Skilled Nursing Facilities, in the Hospital on the Med-Surg floor, in Home Health, in Hospice, and in Assisted Living.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?

A: Caring, compassionate, hard worker, team player, positive attitude, and being a PATIENT ADVOCATE!

Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?

A: The comfort I am able to give patients and families.

