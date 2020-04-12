Buddy Gharring, First United Methodist Church, Twin Falls

“I’ve been hearing a lot about how unusual, strange or unsettling this Easter is going to be for many, and indeed how much those feelings are already settling in. I think that is a completely understandable thing, and whether celebrating Easter is a normal part of our lives or not, I think COVID-19’s spread and the corresponding stay-at-home orders have us all feeling a little bit ... unusual, if nothing else. But I think, maybe, the celebration of Easter was made for such a time as this.

You see, Easter is an odd holiday because it’s a celebration birthed out of suffering, of darkness. We can’t have Easter without Good Friday, because there can be no resurrection unless we first experience a death and burial. Jesus captured this perfectly during the last week of His life, when he poetically spoke about a grain of wheat needing to die and fall into the ground in order to multiply, to find meaning and purpose. Otherwise, it simply remains a lonely grain of wheat. Earlier this week, Karen Hernandez, our district superintendent, made this comment in an email to pastors throughout southern Idaho and eastern Oregon: “Good Friday is coming, and there’s nothing any of us can do to stop it. But Easter is also coming, and there’s nothing anyone or anything can do to stop the resurrection either!”

Do you see how perfectly Easter is poised to be celebrated here and now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? Surely there are things we can do to help and there are ways we can work to be better prepared — but crises of health, natural disasters, dark days of heaviness and morning are not unavoidable. Good Friday is coming, but so is Easter. Death is coming, but so is resurrection. And so as springtime comes, and life begins to bud around us, may we find ways to make space for our current reality, to grieve, acknowledge our current feelings, and experience them in all their fullness. But then, let’s look together to the horizon, assured that brighter days are ahead. Let’s hope in that promise of Easter, that resurrection promise that all things will be made new. The dark days will come, but they will be followed by better, brighter days.”

