DETROIT — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston’s James Harden were this season’s leading NBA MVP candidates.
In their latest playoff games, the superstars had relatively lackluster performances and their teammates were more than capable of picking up the slack to put Detroit and Utah on the brink of elimination.
The Bucks can finish off a sweep of the Pistons in Game 4 on Monday night and the Rockets will get their chance to advance later the same evening against the Jazz.
Antetokounmpo scored just 14, his fewest in the playoffs in nearly two years, and it didn’t matter because six of his teammates also scored in double figures as top-seeded Milwaukee beat Detroit 119-103 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round series.
Harden missed his first 15 shots before closing strong enough to score 22 points as one of six Rockets in double figures in a 104-101 victory over the Jazz that gave them a 3-0 lead in the opening series.
“That’s what they’ve been doing all year long,” Harden said. “And, that’s why we’re in the position we’re in.”
The Bucks were in a position to give their players the option of taking Sunday off, allowing them a chance to get off their feet. They earned the right to relax after beating the Pistons three times by an average of 24 points.
The Jazz are hoping to make a Game 5 necessary by extending the series with a win Monday night.
“It’s an uphill battle, but we’re not just going to lay over and give them a game,” Utah star Donovan Mitchell said. “That’s not who we are. That’s not who any of us are. We’re not afraid.”
No team has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA postseason series.
Here’s a closer look at the Utah Jazz game.
ROCKETS AT JAZZ
Rockets lead 3-0. Game 4, 8:30 p.m. MDT, TNT
NEED TO KNOW: Houston has not swept a series since doing it against Orlando in the 1995 NBA Finals, when Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon was in his prime and current coach Mike D’Antoni was leading a team in Italy.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Harden. He was 3 of 20 in Game 3, his worst shooting performance in the playoffs since a similar performance in the first round last year. After going 2 of 18 in an opening-round game against Minnesota, Harden had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
PRESSURE IS ON: Joe Ingles. The Utah forward averaged a career-high 12.1 points during the regular season and was one of the team’s best 3-point shooters. He is averaging six points in the playoffs and has made just 4 of 17 beyond the arc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.