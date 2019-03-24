CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Boise State women’s basketball team felt slighted, and an overtime loss only made the feeling worse.
“We should have won the game,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said as he spoke to reporters during the Broncos’ postgame press conference.
His Broncos very nearly did.
Facing a disastrous upset on its home floor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, fourth-seeded Oregon State needed overtime to get rid of No. 13 Boise State.
The Beavers went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the extra frame to escape with an 80-75 victory on Saturday at Gill Coliseum in a game Boise State led 66-62 with 17.8 seconds left in regulation.
It is Boise State’s sixth loss in six NCAA Tournament appearances, but perhaps its most difficult to swallow. The Broncos entered the tournament having won a program-record 28 games and a third straight Mountain West Tournament championship.
They had hoped to earn a neutral-site matchup in the first round. Instead, they drew the No. 11 Beavers on their home floor in a venue even No. 7 Oregon couldn’t win at during the regular season.
“To be up four with 17 seconds left on a great team, there’s something special about this team,” Boise State junior Braydey Hodgins said. “I think it shows a lot. And if that didn’t prove that we weren’t supposed to be a 13 seed and we weren’t supposed to be in this position, then I don’t know what does.”
Senior guard Marta Hermida led Boise State with 22 points, while true freshman Rachel Bowers made the most of her 21 minutes off the bench with 10 points and seven rebounds. Bowers had six of Boise State’s nine points in overtime.
