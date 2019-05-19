The Boise State softball team’s historic season came to an end Sunday in the championship round of the NCAA’s Gainesville (Florida) Regional.
Fifth-seeded Florida eliminated the Broncos with a 5-0 victory, the Gators’ second shutout of the Broncos in the span of 24 hours at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Florida no-hit Boise State in an 8-0 win Saturday, but the Broncos earned a rematch in the double-elimination regional with a 2-0 shutout of Stanford.
“This is a wonderful place to play, it’s what softball should be all about as the sport’s growing,” Boise State coach Maggie Livreri said in a press release. “It’s pretty cool to be a part of. As much as we didn’t necessarily score a bunch of runs or do some of the things that we wanted to do, it was fun to see it all and be a part of it.
And it’ll help us in the (future) as we move forward.”
Boise State is the first Mountain West team to advance to a regional championship since San Diego State in 2015.
The Broncos finish the season with an overall record of 36-16, highlighted by the program’s first two victories at the NCAA Tournament.
In their rematch with Florida, the Broncos managed three hits, getting one apiece from Bradie Fillmore, Alison Seng and Morgan Lamb.
Junior lefty Kelsey Broadus got the start in the circle and went four innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs. Broadus earned both of the Broncos’ regional wins against Stanford and finishes the postseason holding opponents to four earned runs over 18 innings of action (1.56 ERA).
Florida ace Kelly Barnhill picked up the win with six strikeouts and one walk over six innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.