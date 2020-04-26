BSU players land free agent contracts

It didn’t take a pair of undrafted Boise State linemen long to land free agent deals on Saturday.

Defensive lineman David Moa signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings, per his agent at USO Sports. Offensive lineman John Molchon has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

Moa will reunite with former Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland, who was drafted in the second round by the Vikings, and former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison, who was a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2019.

In 2017, Moa made 11 starts on the interior of the Broncos’ defensive line and earned All-Mountain West honors. The following season, he appeared in just one game due to injuries. As a sixth-year senior last fall, he appeared in all 14 games and posted 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Molchon started 42 career games at Boise State. He spent the bulk of his career at guard, but injuries forced him to also line up at tackle. As a senior last fall, he started at left tackle against Portland State — the only game Cleveland missed in his final season with the Broncos. Molchon also trained at center in the months leading up to the draft.

