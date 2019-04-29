Isaiah Bradford has been able to celebrate some pretty great things the last few days.
Bradford’s cousin, Alexander Mattison, was drafted in the third round Friday by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings out of Boise State.
And even bigger for Bradford, he decided to commit to Boise State on Monday.
The first known commitment of Boise State’s 2020 recruiting class, the defensive back out of Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High also had offers from Colorado, Colorado State and San Jose State. He committed two weeks after being offered by Boise State, which he called his “dream school.”
Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds by 247Sports.com, he racked up 102 tackles last season as a junior, along with a fumble recovery and an interception. Click here to see his junior highlights.
Mattison tweeted out a photo of the pair together from his draft party, with Bradford sporting Boise State gear.
