TWIN FALLS — The Bruin baseball/softball team is kicking off their annual fruit fundraiser this week. The fundraiser helps support both programs for the upcoming season. The sales will need to be pre-ordered as they will be shipped, information around cost, contacts and deliver is provided below. The Bruin's thank you for the support.
Bruin baseball/softball orange fundraiser
