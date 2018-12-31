ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vance Joseph was fired as coach of the Denver Broncos on Monday after back-to-back double-digit losing seasons.
In other coaching changes, Dirk Koetter, coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was fired Sunday night a little more than three hours after the Bucs concluded a disappointing season with a 34-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cincinatti Bengals also fired Marvin Lewis after his 16th season.
Joseph met with general manager John Elway after completing a 6-10 season and was dismissed with two years and about $6 million left on his contract.
“I spoke with Vance this morning and thanked him for all of his hard work as our head coach. Although we decided to make this change, I believe Vance is a good football coach who has a bright future in this league,” Elway said in a statement ahead of his news conference scheduled for later Monday.
“Vance made a lot of strides and deserves credit for how hard and competitively the team played this season. There’s always going to be a high standard here — the bottom line is we need to win more football games. We’re excited about the foundation that’s being built and look forward to putting in the work to get the Broncos back on the winning track.”
Despite that foundation, the Broncos’ job isn’t what it was just two years ago when Joseph replaced Gary Kubiak, who stepped down a year after leading Denver to the Super Bowl 50 championship.
The Broncos are now mired in a three-year playoff drought. There’s a family feud as the Bowlens publicly haggle over the future of the franchise. Joseph never was fully empowered to run the football team as Elway dictated many of the assistants that were hired. And the team hasn’t had a title sponsor on its stadium for several seasons.
Joseph, who’s expected to be a candidate for the Cincinnati Bengals’ job that opened Monday with the firing of longtime coach Marvin Lewis, thanked the Broncos for giving him his first NFL head coaching job.
Koetter was promoted from offensive coordinator to his first NFL head coaching position when Tampa Bay fired Lovie Smith in January 2016. He led the Bucs to a 9-7 record that year, but followed up with consecutive 5-11 finishes.
