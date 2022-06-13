Hot inflation dims likelihood Fed can achieve 'soft landing'

WASHINGTON — For months, Chair Jerome Powell has held out hope that the Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates high enough to throttle rampant inflation without tipping the economy into recession. Yet with the Fed set to announce another sharp interest rate hike after it meets this week, days after the government issued a scorching inflation report, the likelihood that the central bank can engineer a so-called “soft landing” appears to be dimming. With inflation at a four-decade high of 8.6%, Fed officials are likely this year to boost borrowing rates even higher than was expected just weeks ago.

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

NEW YORK — The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are falling Monday, after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely-followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

NEW DELHI — India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow as the U.S. and other Western countries cut their energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Such sales are boosting Russian export revenues at a time when Washington and allies are trying to limit Moscow's cash flows. Commodity data firm Kpler reports that India, an oil-hungry country of 1.4 billion people, has guzzled nearly 60 million barrels of Russian oil in 2022 so far — up from 12 million in all of 2021. Shipments to other Asian countries, like China, have also increased in recent months but to a lesser extent.

No bartender required: Premixed Jack and Coke going on sale

Coca-Cola Co. says it’s partnering with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, to sell premixed cocktails. Canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. The move comes amid strong global sales of of ready-to-drink alcohol blends, including hard seltzers like White Claw. Global consumption of ready-to-drink beverages jumped 26% in 2020 and 14% last year, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, an alcohol market research firm. Coke has been slowly adding more alcoholic drinks to its portfolio since 2018, when it launched Lemon-Dou in Japan.

Germany slips behind China as top importer of Russian energy

BERLIN — An independent research group says China has overtaken Germany as the biggest buyer of Russian energy exports since the start of the war in Ukraine. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Monday that Russia received about 93 billion euros in revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas and coal since the Feb. 24 invasion. The Helsinki-based group says about 61% of the fossil fuels worth some 57 billion euros was exported to the European Union during the conflict’s first 100 days. This included 12.1 billion euros worth of exports to Germany, compared with 12.6 billion euros to China.

Germany eyes new cartel law as fuel tax cut falls short

BERLIN — Germany’s vice chancellor is proposing new powers for the country’s antitrust agency to clamp down on oil companies amid disappointment over the limited effect of a cut in fuel taxes. A three-month cut took effect on June 1 as part of a wider package of measures aimed at blunting the financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But there have been widespread complaints that prices at the pump have crept back up substantially after initially falling. Industry representatives insist that the tax reduction is being passed on to consumers but that they face pressure from rising prices. Many politicians accuse oil companies of using the tax cut to line their pockets.

Russian-owned successor of McDonald's opens in Moscow

MOSCOW — Three months after McDonald’s suspended operations in Russia, its famous former outlet on Moscow’s Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened under a Russian owner and a new name. In March, McDonald’s halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine. Two months later, the American fast-food chain decided to leave Russia altogether and sold its 850 restaurants to a Russian franchise licensee. On Sunday, hundreds of people streamed into the Pushkin Square outlet of a Russian chain named “Vkusno-i Tochka,” or Tasty-period. When McDonald's set up shop at that location in 1990, it was the first taste most Muscovites had of Western consumerism and service efficiency.

Yelp CEO says abortion rights stand is a risk worth taking

Many major companies have chosen to stay quiet on the abortion debate. But Yelp and its CEO Jeremy Stoppelman have chosen a different path. The San Francisco-based online reviews site is among the handful of companies covering travel costs for employees and dependents who must travel out of state to obtain an abortion. The thorny topic is poised to be the chatter of many boardrooms if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Antitrust reform is another big topic for Stoppelman. He spoke recently with The Associated Press about Yelp’s abortion stance, the COVID-19 pandemic and antitrust legislation.

Associated Press

