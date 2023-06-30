ARRESTED: Three Florida men were arrested Thursday on charges alleging they illegally made more than $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump's media company public. Trump or Trump Media & Technology Group were not implicated.

HEAT WARNING: An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana blanketed the South on Thursday, as authorities warned of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures that could rocket up to 20 degrees above average in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

GENDER: Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that Kansas will keep allowing transgender residents to alter their driver's licenses and birth certificates despite a new law aimed at preventing it, in defiance of a legal opinion issued this week by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.

I-95 REPORT: The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved offramp on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes June 11, federal safety officials said Thursday.

DEATHS: Mexican health authorities said late Wednesday there have been at least 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, acknowledging for the first time the deadliness of a recent heat wave that claimed an unprecedented 69 in one week alone as temperatures climbed past 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

RATES: Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.71% from 6.67% last week, snapping a three-week pullback. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, also rose this week, increasing to 6.06% from 6.03% last week.