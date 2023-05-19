DISNEY:The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday it scrapped plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. The decision follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature.

CHILD DEATH:An 8-year-old girl from Panama born with heart problems died in Border Patrol custody Wednesday in Harlingen, Texas, the second death of a child from Latin America in U.S. government custody in two weeks.

AI:Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Congress "must move quickly" to regulate artificial intelligence and convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation.

TAIWAN: The United States reached a modest trade agreement with Taiwan, signaling Washington's support for the island democracy as it comes under increasing pressure from China. The first agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is expected to set the stage for a bigger deal later, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Thursday.

JERUSALEM:Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some chanting "Death to Arabs" and other racist slogans, paraded Thursday through Jerusalem's Old City in an annual display celebrating "Jerusalem Day," causing new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.

TIKTOK BAN:Five TikTok content creators filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana's firstin-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. The Montana residents also argued in the complaint, filed in federal court late Wednesday, that the state doesn't have any authority over matters of national security.