ASTROS: Designated hitter Yordan Álvarez and second baseman José Altuve were reinstated from the injured list before the Wednesday series finale against the Rangers. Alvarez has been out since June 8 and Altuve hasn't played since July 4.

PIRATES: Reliever Angel Perdomo received a three game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at the Padres' Manny Machado.

TRADE: The Twins acquired Dylan Floro from the Marlins for Jorge López in a swap of struggling righthanded relievers. Floro is 3-5 with seven saves and a 4.54 ERA this season. López is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA.

EXTENDED: Commissioner Rob Manfred's term was extended on Wednesday by MLB owners. The extension keeps Manfred, who succeeded Bud Selig in 2015, in place until Jan. 25, 2029.

— Associated Press