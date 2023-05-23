TIKTOK: TikTok Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and is based on "unfounded speculation" that the Chinese government could access users' data.

GUN LAW: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave final approval Monday afternoon to a red flag law that aims to keep firearms away from those at risk of harming themselves or others after its second mass school shooting. The law allows people to petition a judge to remove firearms from those they believe pose an imminent threat.

2024: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate's only Black Republican, launched his presidential campaign Monday and is likely to face former President Donald Trump as he campaigns for a second term in office and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could launch his own bid as soon as this week.

RESTRICTIONS: Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill Monday that bans abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for people younger than 19, tying together restrictions that Republicans have pursued across the U.S.

FIRE: A nighttime fire raced through a dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 19 students, mostly girls, and injuring several others at a boarding school catering to remote, mostly Indigenous villages, authorities said.

SENATE: Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware said Monday he will not seek reelection to a fifth term in the U.S. Senate to the seat he has held since 2001, joining Democrats Ben Cardin of Maryland, Dianne Feinstein of California and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Republican Mike Braun of Indiana in bowing out of the race.