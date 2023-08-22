BRAVES: Atlanta placed right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.
GUARDIANS: Cleveland claimed veteran catcher Eric Haase off waivers. That's just two days after he was released by the Detroit Tigers, the team he grew up in Michigan rooting for and played on for four seasons.
METS: Minor league infielder Cristopher Larez was suspended Monday for 56 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.
MARINERS: Seattle activated shortstop J.P. Crawford (concussion) from the seven-day injured list.