RANGERS: Jacob deGrom threw 31 pitches during a bullpen session, mixing his pitches without showing any apparent sign of pain.

The workout came Friday before Texas faced the Baltimore Orioles.

BREWERS: Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames left Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants after getting hit by a foul ball from teammate Brian Anderson while watching from the dugout.

DODGERS: Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was set to start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays after being activated from the bereavement list Friday.