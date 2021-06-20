 Skip to main content
Brian Olmstead retires after 2 decades at the Twin Falls Canal Co.
Brian Olmstead, general manager of the Twin Falls Canal Co., oversees work to fix a 'seep' on the High Line Canal on May 26 south of Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Canal Co. operates and maintains 110 miles of canals between Milner Dam and Castleford and several inline hydropower plants. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Retiring general manager Brian Olmstead is leaving big shoes to be filled at the Twin Falls Canal Co. as he shifts his focus from delivering irrigation water to company shareholders to managing the state’s water resources.

Gov. Brad Little appointed Olmstead to the Idaho Water Resources Board, effective June 1.

Olmstead, who has been with the canal company since 2000, has left the management of the 110-mile canal system in operation manager Jay Barlogi’s capable hands.

“I’m excited — and nervous,” Barlogi told the Times-News on Tuesday.

As Olmstead prepares to take his water expertise to the next level, the canal company will shuffle other duties while keeping its direction true to the former general manager’s vision for the future.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

