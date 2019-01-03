Brian Olmstead on 2029
Brian Olmstead, general manager of Twin Falls Canal Co., pauses for a photo Dec. 20 at Britt Pond in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Protecting the Magic Valley’s farm industry and groundwater supply is of utmost importance in the next decade, says the general manager of Twin Falls Canal Co.

Brian Olmstead has watched “all this good land in close to town” eaten up by development.

“I’ve seen what happens in agricultural areas like the Treasure Valley that become totally urbanized,” Olmstead said. “I hope we will still be an ag-based community here in the next decade.”

Land always goes to the highest bidder, Olmstead said, for the most valuable use.

“When the landowner can sell for $30,000 to $40,000 per acre for housing, it’s hard for ag to compete,” he said. “You take away a few thousand acres per year and pretty soon you don’t have much ag left.”

The valley’s agriculture base will still be intact in 10 years, “but I don’t see that in 20 to 30 years,” he said. “I don’t know how you stop it.”

The state has taken a big step to protect our groundwater, Olmstead said.

“Idaho’s groundwater is in better shape than most western states, but I hope we can find some way to save the farmland.”

— Mychel Matthews

