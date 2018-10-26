What are the most important issues to the candidate?
Little has centered his platform around jobs and education, making "keeping our children in Idaho" a pillar of his campaign. He sees diversifying the economy, strengthening agriculture, raising teacher pay, and increasing local control in education as paths to achieving this.
Stance on Prop 1
Little is in favor of Prop 1, the ballot initiative to legalize historical horse racing gambling terminals.
"Having the extra purse money will really make a difference" to tracks around the state, Little said.
He said he expects legal challenges if Prop 1 passes and would prefer that the machines not resemble slot machines so closely — "but the back end of it is still tied to a parimutuel pool."
Stance on Prop 2
Little has chosen not to take a public stance on Prop 2, saying he believes remaining neutral will make it easier to negotiate with the legislature on how to implement it should it pass.
He has, however, promised to implement Medicaid expansion if the initiative does pass.
"I haven't taken a position on it, but I'm not in the camp that says I'll support a repeal after the people have spoken on it," he said.
How can Idaho manage its growth?
Little said he is hesitant to say what role the state has in ensuring that growth in certain parts of the state doesn't outpace growth in others, as he sees that as primarily a local issue.
"I want to empower cities and counties to determine what they want to do," he said.
He does, however, call for the state to put more resources into transportation infrastructure.
"The one thing the state does have a role in is transportation," Little said. "I've been an advocate for putting more resources into that."
