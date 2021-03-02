 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: West Side
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: West Side

  • 0

WEST SIDE PIRATES

CLASS 2A

Record: 20-6

State seed: District 5 runner-up

Coach: Tyler Brown, 15th season

Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, jr.; G Blaize Brown, jr.; G Ryan Lemmon, sr.

Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year's title game 42-37 to North Fremont. ... Lost point guard Ryan Beckstead and first-team All-Idaho post Isaac Frankman from that team. ... The Pirates will get a rematch with North Fremont, the No. 1 team in 2A, in the first round this year ... Ranked No. 4 in the final media poll. ... Third straight state tournament appearance. ... Two state titles in school history (1978, 1979). ... Of the Pirates' six losses this year, three were to District 5 rival Bear Lake, one was to 3A state qualifier Marsh Valley and two were to Wyoming teams. ... Shurtliff was first-team All-Idaho in three positions (wide receiver, cornerback, kicker) for West Side's state title-winning football team in the fall. ... The lanky junior is one of East Idaho’s best scorers. ... Brown was the quarterback for the football team.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News