Boys State Basketball preview: West Side

WEST SIDE PIRATES

Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year's title game 42-37 to North Fremont. ... Lost point guard Ryan Beckstead and first-team All-Idaho post Isaac Frankman from that team. ... The Pirates will get a rematch with North Fremont, the No. 1 team in 2A, in the first round this year ... Ranked No. 4 in the final media poll. ... Third straight state tournament appearance. ... Two state titles in school history (1978, 1979). ... Of the Pirates' six losses this year, three were to District 5 rival Bear Lake, one was to 3A state qualifier Marsh Valley and two were to Wyoming teams. ... Shurtliff was first-team All-Idaho in three positions (wide receiver, cornerback, kicker) for West Side's state title-winning football team in the fall. ... The lanky junior is one of East Idaho’s best scorers. ... Brown was the quarterback for the football team.