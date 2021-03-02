Boys State Basketball preview: Victory Charter

VICTORY CHARTER VIPERS
Class 1A Division I
Record: 19-4
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Josh Hubbard, fourth season
Players to watch: W Jasper Luce, jr.; G Noah Palomares, fr.; G Carson Cole, kr.
Notes: First appearance at the state tournament. … A young team with one senior, five juniors, three sophomores and a freshman. … Luce is the leading scorer (15.2 ppg) and rebounder (7.4). … Palomares is averaging 14.8 ppg. … Won 11 in a row before falling 61-46 to Riverstone in the district championship. … Tied for fourth in the final state media poll.