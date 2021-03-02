Boys State Basketball preview: Timberline

TIMBERLINE SPARTANS

Notes: Second consecutive trip to state after a 48-year tournament drought. … At state for the third time in school history. Timberline won a championship in 1972. … Went two-and-out last year. … Knocked off highly favored Deary at its district tournament by winning road games on back-to-back nights. Timberline held Mustang star Brayden Stapleton (a 30 ppg scorer) to 20 points combined in the two games, and finished Game 1 with a stunning lob play from Hunter to Larson with 3 seconds left. … Outscored its opponents this season by a margin of just 1.95 points. … Six players average five or more points per game for the defense-first, low-scoring (47.8 ppg) Spartans. Larson leads the way with 14.7 ppg.