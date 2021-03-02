Boys State Basketball preview: Teton

TETON TIMBERWOLVES

Notes: The Mountain Rivers Conference had a changing of the guard this season with two-time state champion Sugar-Salem dropping to third in the standings. Teton finished 4-0 in the conference and returns to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years … Won seven state titles, the last as a 2A program in 1997 … Teton’s 63.95 points per game is second in 3A only to Bonners Ferry at 64.6 … The two teams play in the first round. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.