Boys State Basketball preview: Teton
Boys State Basketball preview: Teton

TETON TIMBERWOLVES

CLASS 3A

Record: 18-5

State seed: District 6 champ

Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, fifth season

Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt,soph., C/F Xander Vontz sr., C/F Luke Thompson, sr.

Notes: The Mountain Rivers Conference had a changing of the guard this season with two-time state champion Sugar-Salem dropping to third in the standings. Teton finished 4-0 in the conference and returns to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years … Won seven state titles, the last as a 2A program in 1997 … Teton’s 63.95 points per game is second in 3A only to Bonners Ferry at 64.6 … The two teams play in the first round. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.

