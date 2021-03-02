Boys State Basketball preview: St. Maries

ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS

Notes: At state for the seventh straight season, with four trophies from their last six trips …Lost to North Fremont in overtime in the 2019 title game. Gibson is the lone remaining Lumberjack who played in that game … Lone loss this season was by nine points at Lapwai, last year’s 1A Division I champ. … Won its only state title in 1960. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.