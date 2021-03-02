 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: St. Maries
Boys State Basketball preview: St. Maries

ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS

CLASS 2A

Record: 20-1

State seed: District 1-2 champ

Coach: Bryan Chase, seventh season.

Players to watch: G Eli Gibson, sr.; G Bret Stancil, sr.; F Tristan Gentry, jr.; G Greyson Sands, so.

Notes: At state for the seventh straight season, with four trophies from their last six trips …Lost to North Fremont in overtime in the 2019 title game. Gibson is the lone remaining Lumberjack who played in that game … Lone loss this season was by nine points at Lapwai, last year’s 1A Division I champ. … Won its only state title in 1960. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.

