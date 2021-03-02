 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: Snake River
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: Snake River

  • 0

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

CLASS 3A

Record: 20-5

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Robert Coombs, 28th season

Players to watch: G Mitch Lindsay, sr.; F Chandler Coombs, sr.; G Noah Watt, sr.

Notes: The Panthers are making their sixth-straight state tournament appearance, and 20th in 28 years under head coach Robert Coombs. ... Consolation champions a year ago. ... Eight state titles in program history (five under Coombs), with the last coming in 2013. ... Ranked No. 1 in the final media poll. ... The Panthers will meet their first-round opponent, Fruitland, for the fifth time in six years at the state tournament. ... Snake River has lost all four of the previous matchups by an average of 12.3 points, including last year's 71-59 setback in the first round. ... The closest of those losses was a 52-45 defeat in the semifinals in 2018 (Snake River went on to win the third-place game). ... Four of the Panthers' five losses this year were to district rival Marsh Valley. ... The two will not meet before the Saturday round of the state tournament, if they both get that far.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News