Boys State Basketball preview: Snake River

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Notes: The Panthers are making their sixth-straight state tournament appearance, and 20th in 28 years under head coach Robert Coombs. ... Consolation champions a year ago. ... Eight state titles in program history (five under Coombs), with the last coming in 2013. ... Ranked No. 1 in the final media poll. ... The Panthers will meet their first-round opponent, Fruitland, for the fifth time in six years at the state tournament. ... Snake River has lost all four of the previous matchups by an average of 12.3 points, including last year's 71-59 setback in the first round. ... The closest of those losses was a 52-45 defeat in the semifinals in 2018 (Snake River went on to win the third-place game). ... Four of the Panthers' five losses this year were to district rival Marsh Valley. ... The two will not meet before the Saturday round of the state tournament, if they both get that far.