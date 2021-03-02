 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Skyline
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES

CLASS 4A

Record: 10-17

State seed: District 6 champ

Coach: Clint Cornish, eighth season

Players to watch: G/F Raleigh Shippen, sr., G Cade Marlow, sr., C Landon Merzlock, sr.

Notes: The Grizzlies won five games during the regular season but got hot at the right time and won five games in the District 6 tournament, beating No. 3 Blackfoot, No. 2 Bonneville twice, and No. 1 Hillcrest twice, including in the championship game and if-necessary game … Shippen averages 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while Cade Marlow averages 12.3 points and four rebounds … One reason for the slow start to the season may be due to several players competing on the state championship football team, Cornish noted … It’s the Grizzlies first trip to state since 2015. … Won two state titles (1971, ‘89). … Last reached the finals in 1992. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

