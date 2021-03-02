 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Rocky Mountain
Boys State Basketball preview: Rocky Mountain

ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES

CLASS 5A

Record: 15-3

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Dane Roy, 10th season

Players to watch: G Blake Munk, sr.; F Drew Fielder, so.; G Cam Williams, sr.

Notes: At state for the ninth straight year despite returning zero starters from last year’s third-place finisher. … Owns the longest active state tournament appearance streak in 5A. … Won a state tournament trophy six years in a row. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won the 5A SIC regular-season title. … Fielder leads the team in points (13 ppg) and rebounds (6.4). … Munk (11 ppg) leads the team in assists (4.0). … Won two state titles in 2017 and ‘18 under Roy. … Roy is the son of Emery Roy, who won nine state championships, the most for any boys or girls basketball coach in Idaho history. Emery Roy is an assistant. … Dane Roy will step down after the season to become the athletic director at Owyhee High, the newest school in West Ada.

