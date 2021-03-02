 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Rockland

ROCKLAND BULLDOGS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 19-6

State seed: District 5-6 runner-up

Coach: Shae Neal, fourth season

Players to watch: G Braden Permann, sr.; C Levi Farr, sr.; F Teague Matthews, fr.

Notes: At state for the seventh time in eight years after missing last season. ... Lost a one-point heartbreaker to North Gem in last year's district tournament with a state spot on the line. ... Beat Mackay by one point in the same game this year to clinch their spot. ... Matthews had 20 points and 11 rebounds in that game. ... Permann and Farr were first-team all-conference a year ago. ... Program is still looking for its first state title. ... After losing three straight games mid-season, the Bulldogs have won 12 of 14, with the two losses coming to district champion North Gem. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

