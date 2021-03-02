 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: Riverstone
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: Riverstone

  • 0

RIVERSTONE OTTERS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 13-0

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Steve Bowen, first season

Players to watch: F Charlie DeBoer, sr.; C Nick Liebich sr.; G Ethan Hurt, sr.

Notes: Fifth straight trip to state, which accounts for all state tournament appearances in program history. … Won its first district championship. … 1-8 in its previous four appearances at state, with its only win coming in the 2017 consolation semifinals. … School originally planned to skip the season due to COVID-19, but it reversed course and played its first game Jan. 7. … Liebich (14.8 ppg, 10.9 rebounds) was the 5A SIC boys soccer player of the year, playing for state champ Boise since Riverstone doesn’t offer soccer. … DeBoer (22.3 ppg) is the Otters’ leading scorer. He has committed to play at the University of Puget Sound. … No. 2 offense (68.6 ppg) and defense in 1A Division I (37.5 ppg). … Tied for fourth in the final state media poll.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News