Boys State Basketball preview: Riverstone

RIVERSTONE OTTERS

Notes: Fifth straight trip to state, which accounts for all state tournament appearances in program history. … Won its first district championship. … 1-8 in its previous four appearances at state, with its only win coming in the 2017 consolation semifinals. … School originally planned to skip the season due to COVID-19, but it reversed course and played its first game Jan. 7. … Liebich (14.8 ppg, 10.9 rebounds) was the 5A SIC boys soccer player of the year, playing for state champ Boise since Riverstone doesn’t offer soccer. … DeBoer (22.3 ppg) is the Otters’ leading scorer. He has committed to play at the University of Puget Sound. … No. 2 offense (68.6 ppg) and defense in 1A Division I (37.5 ppg). … Tied for fourth in the final state media poll.