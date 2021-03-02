 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Rigby
RIGBY TROJANS

CLASS 5A

Record: 17-7

State seed: District 5-6 runner-up

Coach: Justin Jones, 13th season

Players to watch: G Kaden DaBell, sr., G Karson Barber, jr., F Ethan Fox, sr.

Notes: Last year the Trojans entered the state tournament loaded with senior talent and were a favorite to challenge for the state title. A disappointing loss in the opening game ended that run. This year’s team won’t have that problem … Rigby has been under the radar most of the season as Madison and newcomer Thunder Ridge battled for conference supremacy … Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015 … This year’s team won five of its last seven games and defeated top-seeded Thunder Ridge in the district tournament to earn the conference’s No. 2 seed, as Kade DaBell had a breakout game with 18 points and Karson Barber scored 20. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won 10 state titles.

