Boys State Basketball preview: Rigby

RIGBY TROJANS

Notes: Last year the Trojans entered the state tournament loaded with senior talent and were a favorite to challenge for the state title. A disappointing loss in the opening game ended that run. This year’s team won’t have that problem … Rigby has been under the radar most of the season as Madison and newcomer Thunder Ridge battled for conference supremacy … Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015 … This year’s team won five of its last seven games and defeated top-seeded Thunder Ridge in the district tournament to earn the conference’s No. 2 seed, as Kade DaBell had a breakout game with 18 points and Karson Barber scored 20. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won 10 state titles.