Boys State Basketball preview: Priest River

PRIEST RIVER SPARTANS

Notes: First district title and first appearance at state since 2011. ... Went 1-1 against Bonners Ferry this season, won at Bonners Ferry 82-60 on Feb. 8, lost at home to Badgers 78-77 in OT on Feb. 20. ... Won its only state title in 2010. ... Won a consolation championship in 2011. ... PF Jace Yount injured in final regular season game. ... Averaging over 62.1 ppg while allowing 54.0 ppg. ... Kreager (18.2 ppg) tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds in the district title game win over the seven-time defending district champ Kellogg ... Nortz is a 3-point specialist who will pull up from anywhere inside half court. ... Barrett transferred from Washington’s Newport High. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll.