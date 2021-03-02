 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Preston

PRESTON INDIANS

CLASS 4A

Record: 17-7

State seed: District 5 champ

Coach: Tyler Jones, 11th season

Players to watch: G Gabe Hammons, sr.; G/F Cole Harris, sr. C Braden Hess, sr.

Notes: Defending state champion and winner of four of the last five 4A titles. ... 10 state titles in school history. ... Lost three crucial starters from last year's 26-1 juggernaut — 4A Player of the Year Ty Hyde, first-team all-state selection Luke Smellie and sharpshooter Scott Dunn. ... Seven losses this year nearly matches the eight they've had in the past four years combined. ... ... Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll. ... Hammons led the team with 16.2 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Harris averaged 13.3 ppg going into districts and also led the team with 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

