Boys State Basketball preview: Preston

PRESTON INDIANS

Notes: Defending state champion and winner of four of the last five 4A titles. ... 10 state titles in school history. ... Lost three crucial starters from last year's 26-1 juggernaut — 4A Player of the Year Ty Hyde, first-team all-state selection Luke Smellie and sharpshooter Scott Dunn. ... Seven losses this year nearly matches the eight they've had in the past four years combined. ... ... Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll. ... Hammons led the team with 16.2 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Harris averaged 13.3 ppg going into districts and also led the team with 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.