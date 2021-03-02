 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Prairie
Boys State Basketball preview: Prairie

PRAIRIE PIRATES

Class 1A Division I

Record: 17-5

State seed: District 2 runner-up

Coach: Shawn Wolter, second season

Players to watch: G Cole Schlader, sr.; G Zach Rambo, jr.; G Lane Schumacher, jr.

Notes: Won the state title in 2019, but missed the tournament last season with a young roster. … Has won four 1A Division I crowns since 2010. … Lost three times to top-ranked Lapwai, once to 2A Grangeville and was upset Feb. 11 by Logos. … Is at the tournament for the 10th time in the past 13 seasons. … Remained in the state media poll for all but the final week, and enters the tournament just outside the rankings. … Schlader, Rambo and Schumacher each have scored 20 or more points in different games this season. … Ranks fifth in 1A Division I in scoring average (59.95).

