Boys State Basketball preview: North Gem
Boys State Basketball preview: North Gem

NORTH GEM COWBOYS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 21-2

State seed: District 5-6 champ

Coach: Tracey Corta, second season

Players to watch: G James Bodily, sr.; G Logan Corta, sr.; G Bridger Hatch, jr.

Notes: Second straight appearance at the state tournament. ... Last year's appearance, when the Cowboys lost the third-place game, snapped a decade-long drought. ... Only two losses were to district rival Watersprings, who the Cowboys didn't have to play in winning the district tournament. ... Had a midseason winning streak of 10 games, and is currently working on an eight-game winning streak. ... Scored over 100 points in two games, and hit 98 in another. ... Three-time state champion, with their last title coming in 1995. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. ... Bodily averaged 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks, leading the team in all five major categories. ... He shot 43% from 3-point range on over four attempts a game. ... Corta was a great sidekick, averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals.

