Boys State Basketball preview: North Fremont
Boys State Basketball preview: North Fremont

NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES

CLASS 2A

Record: 20-0

State seed: District 6 champ

Coach: Shannon Hill, third season

Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, jr., G Luke Hill, sr., G Max Palmer, jr. 

Notes: The Huskies are going for a 3-peat state championship and have a loaded roster … Jordan Lenz averages 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and Luke Hill averages 12 points … Despite their record, the Huskies have won close games, including beating second-place Firth 50-41 and 47-45 in the district tournament … North Fremont has been ranked No. 1 in the state media poll dating back to last season. 

