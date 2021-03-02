Boys State Basketball preview: North Fremont

NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES

Notes: The Huskies are going for a 3-peat state championship and have a loaded roster … Jordan Lenz averages 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and Luke Hill averages 12 points … Despite their record, the Huskies have won close games, including beating second-place Firth 50-41 and 47-45 in the district tournament … North Fremont has been ranked No. 1 in the state media poll dating back to last season.