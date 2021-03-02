 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: New Plymouth
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: New Plymouth

  • 0

NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS

CLASS 2A

Record: 17-8

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Jeff Lavender, fourth season

Players to watch: C Matt Hall, sr.; G Tony Ray, sr.; G Casey Arritola, jr.

Notes: At state for second straight year. … Lost to Cole Valley Christian in the first round of the District 3 tournament, but responded with three straight wins, including one against Firth in the state play-in game. … Lavender is a former assistant coach for the College of Idaho. … Last reached the finals and won a state tournament trophy in 2013, when it finished second. … Unranked in the final state media poll. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News