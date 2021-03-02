Boys State Basketball preview: New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
CLASS 2A
Record: 17-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jeff Lavender, fourth season
Players to watch: C Matt Hall, sr.; G Tony Ray, sr.; G Casey Arritola, jr.
Notes: At state for second straight year. … Lost to Cole Valley Christian in the first round of the District 3 tournament, but responded with three straight wins, including one against Firth in the state play-in game. … Lavender is a former assistant coach for the College of Idaho. … Last reached the finals and won a state tournament trophy in 2013, when it finished second. … Unranked in the final state media poll.