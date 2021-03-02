 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS

CLASS 5A

Record: 10-8

State seed: District 3 third-place finisher

Coach: Jon Nettleton, 16th season

Players to watch: PG Noah White, sr.; W Tyler Clayton, sr.; W Drew Carter, sr.

Notes: Back at state for the fifth time in six years after going 6-16 and not qualifying last year. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Started 4-7 before winning six of its last seven games. … White leads the team in points (13.1 ppg), rebounds (4.8), assists (3.3) and steals (1.9). … Three more players average six or more points: Clayton (7.4 ppg), Carter (7.3 ppg) and Bayler Perrin (6.7 ppg). … Won its only state title, played in its only finals and brought home its last state tournament trophy in 2011. … Last won a first-round game in 2013. 

