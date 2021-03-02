Boys State Basketball preview: Middleton

MIDDLETON VIKINGS

Notes: At state for sixth time in seven years. … Won the third-place trophy last year, its first 4A state tournament trophy and its first overall since 2004. … No. 1-ranked team in last state media poll. ... Medaris is the leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. … Harrington has accepted the coaching job at Owyhee High, the new West Ada School District high school that will open in the fall. … Holds a 6-0 record against teams that qualified for state, including a 3-0 record against other district champions (Lake City, Fruitland, Preston). … Won 12 of its last 13 games. … Only state title came in 1965. … Reached the finals four times (2004, 1965, ‘63 and ‘61).